A look at Lord Snowdon, ex-husband of Britain's Princess Margaret, and favourite photographer of the queen long after his marriage to her sister ended. He took many portraits of the royals including Diana, Princess of Wales.
May 6, 1960. Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones waving from Buckingham Palace in London on their wedding day. Armstrong-Jones was later created Earl of Snowdon.
(AFP/AFP)
February 1962. Queen Elizabeth II, followed by HRH Princess Margaret and her husband, Lord Snowdon, arriving for the Royal Film Performance.
(The Associated Press/The Associated Press)
March 11, 1967. Britain's Princess Margaret and her husband Lord Snowdon stroll on a Nassau beach during a Bahamas vacation after rumours of possible divorce, which were denied.
(The Associated Press/The Associated Press)
July 29, 1965. Britain's Princess Margaret with Lord Snowdon, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, as he shakes hands with Ringo Starr when meeting the Beatles before the premiere of their second film, “Help”. Paul McCartney, is centre left, and John Lennon, center right.
(The Associated Press/The Associated Press)
A famous photograph of Princess Margaret, center, taken by her then husband Lord Snowdon in 1967.
(Matt Dunham/The Associated Press)
A photo of the Prince and the Princess of Wales with their son Prince William taken by Lord Snowdon at Kensington Palace, London.
(The Associated Press/The Associated Press)
August 14, 1966. Princess Margaret and her husband, Lord Snowdon, left, and Prince Karim Aga Khan, right, watch a yachting regatta at Porto Cervo on the Emerald Coast of Sardinia, Italy.
(The Associated Press/The Associated Press)
December 1, 1961. Princess Margaret (L), holding her son Linley with her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones with the Queen Mother (R). Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon had two children, son Linley, and daughter Sarah.
(AFP/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images)
May 6, 1960. The bridal group at Buckingham Palace at the wedding of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.
(Getty Images/Getty Images)
Feb. 27, 1967. Lord Snowdon holds some of his photographs, taken during a four-week work session in Japan.
(The Associated Press/The Associated Press)