Malala Yousafzai delivers a speech during a gathering to celebrate the life of murdered British MP Jo Cox, in Trafalgar Square, London, on June 22, 2016. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has selected Yousafzai to be a UN messenger of peace, the highest honour bestowed by the UN chief on a global citizen. (Alastair Grant/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Malala Yousafzai selected to be a UN messenger of peace Add to ...

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has selected Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to be a UN messenger of peace, the highest honour bestowed by the UN chief on a global citizen.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Friday that she will focus on promoting girls’ education worldwide and will be officially designated at a ceremony Monday.

The 19-year-old was campaigning for the right of all children to education in northwest Pakistan when she was severely wounded in a Taliban assassination attempt.

Guterres said even in the face of grave danger, she “has shown an unwavering commitment to the rights of women, girls and all people.”

Other messengers of peace include actors Michael Douglas and Leonardo DiCaprio, primatologist Jane Goodall and musicians Daniel Barenboim and Yo-Yo Ma.

