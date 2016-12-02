Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Mall of America, the largest mall in the U.S., will have their first-ever person of colour dressed up as Santa Claus from December 1-4, 2016. Larry Jefferson was the only person of colour among the 1,000 Santas at a convention in Missouri where he was first discovered by the Minneapolis, MN mall. (Jim Mone)
The Mall of America, the largest mall in the U.S., will have their first-ever person of colour dressed up as Santa Claus from December 1-4, 2016. Larry Jefferson was the only person of colour among the 1,000 Santas at a convention in Missouri where he was first discovered by the Minneapolis, MN mall. (Jim Mone)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Associated Press

The largest mall in the United States is hosting its first-ever black Santa Claus this weekend.

The Star-Tribune reports The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis hired Larry Jefferson to play Kris Kringle from Thursday to Sunday as part of its Santa Experience.

Santa Experience co-owner Landon Luther says they “want Santa to be for everyone, period.” With that in mind, he tells the newspaper he launched a nationwide search for a diverse Santa and found Jefferson at a Santa convention in Branson, Missouri, over the summer. He was the only black Santa among the 1,000 impersonators in attendance.

Jefferson tells WCCO-TV that playing the jolly old elf is “no big deal” to him, saying, “I’m still Santa, I just happen to be a Santa of colour.”

Jefferson will return home to play Santa in the Dallas-area after Sunday.

