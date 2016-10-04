Los Angeles police say a homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a friend of George Stroumboulopoulos who was staying at the television personality’s Hollywood Hills home.

LAPD Capt. Cory Palka tells City News Service the suspect was taken into custody out of state on Monday. Palka says he has a criminal history and was tracked down thanks to evidence found during the investigation. He’s expected to be extradited to California.

Richard Hong, 41, was found on Sept. 23 bludgeoned to death at Stroumboulopoulos’s L.A. home, not far from the Hollywood Bowl.

Stroumboulopoulos said in a statement after the attack that he was “heartbroken” over the death of his “dear friend.”

“There’s so much to say but I’m at a loss for words so just love your people and I will have more to say when we know more about what happened,” he wrote at the time.

Stroumboulopoulos became the host of “Hockey Night in Canada” in 2014, but left earlier this year to “explore new creative opportunities.” He won numerous Gemini awards as a CBC host and had a short-lived talk show on CNN before “Hockey Night in Canada.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error