The iconic dress worn to sing Happy Birthday to U.S. President John F. Kennedy was sold to Ripley's Believe It or Not at auction. Ms Munroe performed the song at a Madison Square Garden gala in New York, May 19, 1962. Previously, the custom Jean Louis creation dress sold for 1,267,500 in 1999. It is said that the dress was so tight fitting that Marilyn wore nothing underneath and had to be sewn into it last minute.

