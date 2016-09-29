Over 100 passengers are injured and several remain trapped on a train that crashed at the Hoboken Terminal during rush hour commute.
Train personnel survey the NJ Transit train that crashed into the platform at the Hoboken Terminal.
(Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)
Passengers rush to safety after a NJ Transit train crashed into the platform at the Hoboken Terminal.
(Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)
Passengers rush to safety.
(Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)
Passengers rush to safety.
(Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)
People are treated for their injuries outside Hoboken Terminal.
(Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)
A NJ Transit train is seen through the wreckage after it crashed into the platform.
(Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)