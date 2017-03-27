Thieves have broken into a Berlin museum and made off with 'The Big Maple Leaf', a giant Canadian-made coin worth millions.

Originally issued by the Royal Canadian Mint, the coin had been on exhibit at the Bode Museum, at the tip of an island on the Spree River, in the middle of the German capital.

The coin has a face value of $1-million but, because it is made of 100 kg. of high-purity gold, it could be worth more than $5-million by weight, according to current gold prices in Germany.

Martin Halweg, a spokesman with the German police, told The Globe and Mail that the burglars arrived Monday between 3:20 and 3:45 in the morning.

Confirming earlier reports by German media, he said the suspects are believed to have set up a three-metre long ladder to enter the museum through a window and used a wheelbarrow to cart it away.

Pictures taken before the burglary show that the coin, which is 3-centimetre thick and roughly as wide as a car tire, was displayed inside a glass-enclosed cabinet.

"Based on the information we have so far we believe that the thief, maybe thieves, broke open a window in the back of the museum next to the railway tracks," police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel told Reuters. "They then managed to enter the building and went to the coin exhibition.

"The coin was secured with bullet-proof glass inside the building. That much I can say," he added.

A Berlin police communiqué said a museum security staffer alerted police after 4 a.m.

Police later had to interrupt service on the S-Bahn rapid-transit system after they discovered the ladder on rail tracks near the Bode, north of the museum island.

It is not clear how the thieves were able to bypass the museum's alarm system.

Quoting unnamed police sources, the German newspaper Bild said that the thieves took advantage of construction work at the museum and that the chances of recovering the coin are slim because it could be promptly melted.

The police communiqué asked the public to report any occurrence where someone had offered to sell large, unusual volumes of gold.

The coin has been part of the Bode Museum's Numismatic Collection since December 2010.

Bearing a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, it was minted in Ottawa in 2007 and certified by Guinness World Records because of its size and 999.99/1000 gold purity.

It is part of a set of five similar giant gold coins that the Royal Canadian Mint made to promote its new line of high-purity bullions.

