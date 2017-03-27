Berlin police say thieves broke into the German capital’s Bode Museum and made off with a 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin worth millions.

Spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the “Big Maple Leaf” coin was kept, and escaped with it before police arrived.

A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.

The coin was issued by the Royal Canadian Mint on May 3, 2007. The coin has a diameter of 53 cm and is 3 cm thick. Like all Canadian gold coins, it bears the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as head of the Commonwealth on the obverse, according to the museum's website.

The museum says the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold.

