Prime Minister Theresa May says that Britain plans to make a clean break from the European Union and not opt for “anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.”

In a major speech Tuesday, May said Britain won’t “hold on to bits of membership,” nor seek associate or partial membership of the bloc.

She says Britain will forge a “new and equal partnership” with Europe.

Britons voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June.

Setting out her vision for Britain, May said she wanted her country to emerge “stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than before.”

Subscribers: Canada, U.K. weigh new trade ties post Brexit

Read more: Mark Carney sees consumer slump ahead after strong 2016

Read more: Pound falls to three-month low as May reported to seek hard Brexit

May says Britain will leave the EU’s single market — but will “seek greatest possible access to it” — as it exits the trade bloc.

May says her plans for Brexit cannot allow the U.K. to remain in the single market of the bloc because that would mean “not leaving the EU at all.”

May said she wanted Britain to be part of a customs union agreement with the other EU states, and remove as many trade barriers as possible. She did not provide details, but said she had an “open mind” on how to do it.

She also said that Britain’s parliament will get to vote on a final Brexit deal.

More to come

Report Typo/Error