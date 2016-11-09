Seattle police said on Twitter on Wednesday night that they were investigating a report of a shooting with “multiple victims” not far from the scene of protests over the surprise victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. local time that crews were treating five patients with gunshot wounds, two of them with life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the demonstrations. Seattle police said on Twitter that more details would be released “as they become available.”

Local KIRO-TV reported that the suspect remained at large following the shooting.

Report Typo/Error