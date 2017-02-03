Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Pristina, Kosovo, on Feb. 3, 2017. (ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Pristina, Kosovo, on Feb. 3, 2017. (ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

NATO urges Kosovo, Serbia leaders to ease tensions Add to ...

Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The head of NATO urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia on Friday to ease the tension that has grown in recent weeks since Serbia sent a train painted with the slogan “Kosovo is Serbia” to the border and Kosovo police stopped it entering.

Serbia’s president has accused the authorities in Pristina of wanting to start a war, while his Kosovo counterpart has said Serbia could use the model of Russia in Crimea to annex the northern part of Kosovo.

Tensions rose further this week when the Kosovo authorities said they would remove a wall in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica built by Serbs there.

“Not more rhetoric but we need dialog, we need to reduce tensions to avoid incidents … and move forward normalizing the process between Pristina and Belgrade,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa.

The integration of the Western Balkan countries into the EU and NATO is seen by the two institutions as a way to guarantee peace in a region still scarred by the wars that followed the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Kosovo, backed by the U.S. and major western European states, declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Belgrade considers it part of its territory and supports the Serb minority there.

NATO still has around 4,500 troops stationed in Kosovo to keep the fragile peace.

Kosovo Albanians make up more than 90 per cent of Kosovo’s 1.8 million population. Northern Kosovo is home to a Serb minority of around 40,000 to 50,000 people who do not consider Pristina their capital.

Normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia is a key condition for both countries to progress in their bids to join the European Union.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Canada sending 450 troops to Latvia as part of NATO force (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular