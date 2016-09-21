Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this photo taken Sept. 6, 2016, in Zlocieniec, in northwestern Poland, mayor of Zlocieniec, Krzysztof Zacharzewski, right, is holding a sealed Nazi-era time capsule dug from the remains of the foundations of a Nazi training centre built there in 1934, when the town was in Germany and was called Falkenburg. When opened on Sept. 13, the copper container revealed newspapers, photographs, the center's founding act on parchment and two copies of Hitler's Mein Kampf. (Sebastian Kuropatnicki/AP)
In this photo taken Sept. 6, 2016, in Zlocieniec, in northwestern Poland, mayor of Zlocieniec, Krzysztof Zacharzewski, right, is holding a sealed Nazi-era time capsule dug from the remains of the foundations of a Nazi training centre built there in 1934, when the town was in Germany and was called Falkenburg. When opened on Sept. 13, the copper container revealed newspapers, photographs, the center's founding act on parchment and two copies of Hitler's Mein Kampf. (Sebastian Kuropatnicki/AP)

History

Nazi-era coins, documents, Hitler’s book found in time capsule in Poland Add to ...

WARSAW — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Nazi-era newspapers, coins, documents and copies of Hitler’s Mein Kampf have been found in a time capsule that was buried in 1934 in the foundations of a Nazi training centre, a Polish town official said Tuesday.

Explorers in Zlocieniec, in northwestern Poland, dug for the copper cylinder at the remains of the former Ordensburg centre’s foundations after learning it could hold a documentary movie showing celebrations of the town’s 600 years, in 1933. At the time, the city was in Germany and was called Falkenburg.

Related: Children of the Holocaust return to Auschwitz and pay tribute to those who saved them

Sebastian Kuropatnicki, spokesman for Zlocieniec authorities, said Tuesday they were curious to see the movie and the town of the time.

When the container was opened Sept. 13, it held no film but did have the centre’s 1934 founding act on parchment, a letter from a local banker indicating the location for the centre, as well as coins, photos and two copies of Hitler’s book.

Kuropatnicki told The Associated Press that although the items document a “time of evil,” they have value for the town’s historians. Authorities are planning to organize a small museum using the items, but with a critical commentary on the Nazi ideology that led to the Second World War and the death of tens of millions of people.

Poland lost some six million citizens in the war, half of them Jews. After the war, borders were redrawn and Falkenburg became Zlocieniec.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Justin Trudeau takes emotional tour of Auschwitz camp (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog