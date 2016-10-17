Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Sept. 26, 2016 photo released by NBC, co-host Billy Bush appears on the Today show in New York. (Peter Kramer/NBC via AP)
NEW YORK — The Associated Press

NBC News has fired “Today” show host Billy Bush, who was caught on tape in a vulgar conversation about women with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump before an “Access Hollywood” appearance.

Bush was suspended at the morning show two days after contents of the 2005 tape were reported on Oct. 7. NBC and Bush’s representatives had been negotiating terms of his exit before Monday’s announcement.

On the tape, Bush is heard laughing as Trump talks about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women not his wife.

Bush later said he was “embarrassed and ashamed.” Trump has since denied groping women.

Bush had been at “Today” for two months. He’s the nephew of Republican former President George H.W. Bush.

