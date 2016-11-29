Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this May 18, 2016, file photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. (Rich Fury/AP)
In this May 18, 2016, file photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. (Rich Fury/AP)

Neil Young wants Obama to end ‘violence’ at pipeline protest Add to ...

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Neil Young is calling on President Barack Obama “to step in and end” what he calls the “violence” against protesters demonstrating against an oil pipeline being built in North Dakota near an Indian reservation.

In an open letter on Facebook posted Monday, the 71-year-old rock star calls the protest at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation “an awakening.” He says demonstrators are “standing strong in the face of outrageous, unnecessary and violent aggression.” He says law enforcement agencies and the National Guard are “seemingly acting to protect the interests of the Dakota Access Pipeline profiteers” with taxpayer money.

Young also chided President-elect Donald Trump, labeling him the “surprise president.”

The letter is signed by Young and his girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah.

Young included a video of him singing against the backdrop of the protest camp.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Aerial look at Saskatchewan pipeline oil spill (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog