Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Ottawa had not prepared for any American moves on oil because it’s unclear what Mr. Trump is concerned about. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Ottawa had not prepared for any American moves on oil because it’s unclear what Mr. Trump is concerned about. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

No ‘source of friction’ between Canada, U.S. on energy: Morneau Add to ...

Subscribers Only

ADRIAN MORROW SHAWN MCCARTHY

WASHINGTON and OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he has no idea what Donald Trump was referring to when he warned that the U.S. will target Canada’s energy sector in renegotiations of the North American free-trade agreement.

And despite the U.S. President training his fire on Ottawa in recent days, Mr. Morneau said the White House is “positively inclined towards Canada” behind the scenes – suggesting Mr. Trump’s spicy language is more about posturing than negotiating reality.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

U.S. trade ‘just fine’ after Trump calls out Canada: ambassador (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular