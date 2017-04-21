Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he has no idea what Donald Trump was referring to when he warned that the U.S. will target Canada’s energy sector in renegotiations of the North American free-trade agreement.

And despite the U.S. President training his fire on Ottawa in recent days, Mr. Morneau said the White House is “positively inclined towards Canada” behind the scenes – suggesting Mr. Trump’s spicy language is more about posturing than negotiating reality.

