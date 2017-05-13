Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this April 15, 2017, photo, missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E/Associated Press)
In this April 15, 2017, photo, missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E/Associated Press)

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea military reports Add to ...

SEOUL — Reuters

Published

Last updated

North Korea fired on Sunday an unidentified projectile from a region near its west coast, South Korea’s military said.

The nature of the projectile is not immediately clear, a South Korean military official said by telephone.

Yonhap news agency reported the projectile launched appeared to be a ballistic missile.

The launch took place at a region named Kusong located northwest of the capital, Pyongyang, where the North previously test-launched its intermediate-range missile it is believed to be developing.

The launch, if it is confirmed to be test-firing of a ballistic missile, is the first in two weeks since the last attempt to fire a missile ended in a failure just minutes into flight.

The North attempted but failed to test-launch ballistic missiles four consecutive times in the past two months but has conducted a variety of missile testing since the beginning of last year at an unprecedented pace.

Weapons experts and government officials believe the North has accomplished some technical progress with those tests.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned in an interview with Reuters in late April that a “major, major conflict” with the North was possible, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute over its nuclear and missile programs.

The launch is the first since a new liberal president took office in South Korea on Wednesday saying dialog as well as pressure must be used to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and stop the North’s weapons pursuit.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

North Korea accuses CIA of plot to attack leadership (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular