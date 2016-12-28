In this series of year-end galleries our photo editors select their favourite images from around the world in 2016.
President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump (L) following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10 in Washington, DC.
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
People hold candles during an evening memorial service for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shootings, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, on June 13 in Orlando, Florida.
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Families wait on a bus as they travel north from Athens to the Greek-Macedonia border on March 2 in Polikastro, Greece.
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A boy pauses on his bike as he passes an oil field that was set on fire by retreating ISIS fighters ahead of the Mosul offensive, on October 21 in Qayyarah, Iraq.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
A woman decorates a snowman in Times Square as all cars but emergency vehicles are banned from driving on the road on January 23 in New York City.
(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter leans out of his military vehicle which has taken several direct hits from ISIS snipers including on the windscreen on October 18 in the small town of Bartella near Mosul, Iraq.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
A city worker fumigates in an effort to eradicate the mosquito which transmits the Zika virus on February 4 in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A man looks through the U.S.-Mexico border fence into the United States on September 25 in Tijuana, Mexico.
(John Moore/Getty Images)
Police officers face off with protesters on the I-85 (Interstate 85) during protests in the early hours of September 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Clothes and weapons beloging to soldiers involved in the coup attempt that have now surrendered lie on the ground abandoned on Bosphorus bridge on 2016, Istanbul,Turkey.
(Getty Images/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives for a campaign rally at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 24 in Tampa, Florida.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Dallas Police Chief David Brown pauses at a prayer vigil following the deaths of five police officers last night during a Black Live Matter march on July 8 in Dallas, Texas.
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People hold up a banner as a mark of solidarity at the Place de la Bourse following today's attacks on March 22 in Brussels, Belgium.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Jim Young/Reuters)
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa on June 15.
(Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS)
England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France on June 10.
(Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters)
A tow truck operates at the scene where a truck ploughed through a crowd at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany on December 20.
(Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq on October 21.
(Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)