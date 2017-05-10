Former FBI Director James Comey had requested additional funding and personnel for the agency’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election just days before he was fired, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Comey, fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, had asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week for a significant boost in resources and later briefed U.S. lawmakers on the request, the New York Times said, citing three unnamed officials.

Donald Trump abruptly fires FBI Director James Comey (Reuters)

The ouster of the nation’s top law-enforcement official thrust the country into a moment of high political tension four months into the new administration. It marks just the second time in the FBI’s history that a president has exercised his authority to remove the bureau’s director.

Read more: Trump’s decision to fire Comey is alarming, Snowden tells three Canadian universities

Mr. Trump said on Wednesday he fired Comey because he was not doing a good job.“He wasn’t doing a good job, very simply. He wasn’t doing a good job,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the Oval Office during a brief photo op as he met with Henry Kissinger, a former secretary of state.

Democrats called for the Justice Department to immediately appoint an independent special prosecutor to oversee the probe into possible co-ordination between advisers to Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia to influence the U.S. election.

Mr. Comey first learned of his dismissal from news reports while in Los Angeles, The New York Times reported. The paper said Mr. Comey was speaking to agents at the FBI’s Los Angeles bureau when the news of his termination appeared on television screens behind him.

In March, Mr. Comey confirmed in a public hearing that the FBI was investigating links between Mr. Trump’s team and the Kremlin. Russia engaged in an unprecedented bid to interfere in the U.S. election and defeat Ms. Clinton, according to U.S. intelligence agencies. For Mr. Trump, firing Mr. Comey is fraught with risks. The move could intensify public worry about the course of the Russia investigation, while igniting concerns that Mr. Trump is seeking to use his power to sideline a potential threat.

Mr. Trump has ridiculed the FBI investigation, as well as concurrent congressional investigations, as a “hoax” and has denied that his campaign was involved in Russia’s election meddling. In his letter to Mr. Comey, he asserted that the FBI director had informed him “on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation.”

Mr. Trump is considering four senior FBI officials to serve as the interim replacement for Mr. Comey, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The four candidates include acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, assistant FBI director in charge Paul Abbate, Chicago special agent in charge Michael J. Anderson and Richmond, Va., special agent in charge Adam Lee, the official said.

The official said the Justice Department is running the process with job interviews being conducted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

With files from Adrian Morrow and Joanna Slater

