American author Paul Beatty has won the 2016 Man Booker Prize, shutting out two Canadian finalists including heavy favorite Madeleine Thien.

Mr. Beatty’s racy and irreverent novel, The Sellout, won the £50,000 award ($81,000) during a gala event Tuesday in London’s Guildhall. He is the first American to win the prize, which was only open to U.S. authors in 2014. Previously only authors from Britain, the Commonwealth, Ireland and Zimbabwe were eligible. It’s now open to writers of any nationality, writing originally in English and published in the UK.

Ms. Thien and Canadian-born David Szalay were among the six short-listed authors for their respective books; Do Not Say We Have Nothing and All That Man Is. Ms. Thien was considered the favorite with bookies giving her 2-1 odds of winning (Mr. Beatty’s odds were 6-1).

The Sellout is a fast-paced satire on American race and culture set in a forgotten and impoverished part of Los Angeles called Dickens which has been literally erased from the map to avoid further public embarrassment. The lead character, an African American known as “Bonbon”, or “Me” or “Sellout”, attempts to restore the town’s image by reintroducing slavery and segregation, all of which lands him in the U.S. Supreme Court. It has been called the first truly great satirical novel of the century and a comic masterpiece.

The Sellout “plunges into the heart of contemporary American society with an absolutely savage whit of the kind that some have not seen since [Jonathan] Swift or [Mark] Twain,” said Amanda Foreman, the chair of the Man Booker judges panel. “It is both funny and painful at the same time. And it is really a novel of our times.”

The choice could prove controversial because while the book has won wide acclaim in the US, it has received mixed reviews in Britain where some have called it too frenetic. Ms. Foreman acknowledged the book is a difficult read. “I think that fiction should not be comfortable. I think the truth is rarely pretty and this is a book that nails the reader to the cross,” she said. The Sellout “is a high-wire act that he pulls off with tremendous verve and energy. He never lets up or pulls his punches. And that’s extraordinarily courageous.”

The judges took into consideration the timeliness of the book too, she added, pointing to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US which has spread to the UK. The book touches on “the complexities that modern society is confronting now this year, last year, the year before.”

