Long-time PBS journalist Gwen Ifill has died at the age of 61 after battling cancer. (Brendan Smialowski/Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images for Meet The Press)
Long-time PBS journalist Gwen Ifill has died at the age of 61 after battling cancer.

Gwen Ifill, the veteran journalist and co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour” with Judy Woodruff, died on Monday of cancer, the network said.

She was 61.

A former newspaper reporter, Ifill switched to television and worked for NBC News and PBS. She moderated two vice-presidential debates.

She took a leave from her nightly show for health reasons earlier this year, never making public her illness. A week ago, she went out on leave again, taking her away from election night coverage.

Sara Just, PBS “NewsHour” executive producer, called Ifill “a standard bearer for courage, fairness and integrity in an industry going through seismic change.”

More to come.

