Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, at his confirmation hearing in Washington, Jan. 12, 2017. The United States conducted overnight airstrikes on March 2 against several targets in Yemen, according to American and Yemeni military officials. (STEPHEN CROWLEY/NYT)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

The Pentagon confirmed a new wave of strikes on Friday in Yemen against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula but a spokesman denied reports that American forces had been engaged in ground combat or conducting raids.

“I know there have been reports of firefights, raids, there have not been any that U.S. forces have been involved in -- not since the one you know about,” Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman told a news briefing, adding that since Thursday there had been about 30 U.S. strikes in total against the group.

The United States carried out a raid in January in Yemen against al Qaeda militants, the first of its kind authorized by President Donald Trump.

