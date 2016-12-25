Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In Photos

Photos from George Michael's 30 year career Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died on Sunday at his home in England. He was 53.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular