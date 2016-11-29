Rescuers recovered bodies through the night after rescuing six survivors. The plane was carrying members of the Chapecoense Real football team to a tournament final.
Rescuers search for survivors from the wreckage of the LAMIA airlines charter plane in the mountains of Cerro Gordo.
(Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers search for survivors.
(Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers carry one of the survivors.
(Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)
A rescuer walks past the body of a victim from the LAMIA airlines charter plane crash.
(Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team are pictured in front of the stadium.
(Paulo Whitaker/Reuters)
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react in front of the Arena Conda stadium.
(Paulo Whitaker/Reuters)
A fan of Chapecoense soccer team shows a magazine of the team.
(Paulo Whitaker/Reuters)
Brazil's Chapecoense player Helio Neto is helped by paramedics at the clinic in La Ceja.
(Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images)
Players of Brazil's Chapecoense team pose before a Copa Sudamericana soccer match Nov. 2, 2016.
(Gustavo Garello/Associated Press)