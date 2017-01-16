Two Canadians were among at least five people killed Monday in a shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, Mexican authorities said.

And Canadian government officials added that at least two other Canadians were wounded in the deadly incident at a popular night club.

The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said four of the dead appear to have been part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.

Miguel Angel Pech said the shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. at the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival’s venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun.

Pech said a lone gunman apparently entered the nightclub and began to exchange fire with another person inside. Festival security personnel tried to stop the shooting and came under fire.

Pech said it was not any kind of terrorist attack. He said an Italian and a Colombian were also among the deceased.

At least 15 people were injured, Pech said, including one Mexican woman who was seriously injured. He said five of the injured — including two U.S. citizens and one Canadian — had been treated for less serious injuries at local hospitals and released.

BPM — which stands for “Bartenders, Promoters and Musicians” — is a popular annual 10-day festival, co-founded by a pair of Canadians and held annually in the Mexican resort town since in 2008.

This year’s edition was wrapping up early Monday when the violence erupted.

Organizers released a statement early Monday expressing sadness at the violence and the loss of its employees.

“Three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue,” the statement said.

“We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation,” the statement said.

Global Affairs Canada said Monday it was able to confirm at least one Canadian fatality and was looking to verify the report about the second death.

“Consular officials in Playa Del Carmen and Mexico City are in ongoing contact with local authorities as they continue to address this tragic incident, and are providing consular assistance to Canadian citizens affected by the incident, including two who have been injured,” spokeswoman Jocelyn Sweet said in an email.

