Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump step on stage for the first debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. as their families and the world look on.
Melania Trump shakes hands with former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Patrons fill the Capitol Lounge two blocks from the U.S. Captiol in Washington, DC.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
James Major, left, and Alexis Major watch the debate at the South Carolina Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina.
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
The first US Presidential debate seen on screens at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens.
(Rick Wilking/Reuters)
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill watch the first televised debate San Diego, California, U.S.
(Sandy Huffaker/Reuters)
Students watch the Presidential Debate at a viewing event, Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
(Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University.
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
(Julio Cortez/AP)
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shake hands during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
(Joe Raedle/AP)
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, second from left, his wife Melania Trump, third from left, and family members appear on stage after the presidential debate.
(Mary Altaffer/AP)
Former President Bill Clinton kisses Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with daughter Chelsea Clinton (right) during the presidential debate.
(David Goldman/AP)
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump, after the debate.
(Joe Raedle/AP)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the spin room after the first debate.
(Evan Vucci/AP)
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton cheers with supporters at The Space at Westbury after the first US Presidential Debate at Hofstra University.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)