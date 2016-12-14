The Syrian civil war looks to be entering a new phase after the fall of Aleppo, more than five years after the Arab Spring of 2011. The war gradually evolved into a complex set of overlapping conflicts that range from regional rivalry to religious conflict. President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Iran and Russia, is opposed by a web of rebel groups, including the Islamic State, that are believed to be funded by Sunni powers in Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf. The United States has so far chosen not to act, but with a change of administration looming, its stance may change. Here are some of the pressing questions at the heart of the war.

What does Russia want?

The Russian military intervention began in earnest in September, 2015, following an invitation from the beleaguered Assad regime. Russian forces very quickly altered the course of the war with heavy air strikes that targeted Syrian rebels and gave a vital boost to the regime. Over the past 16 months, that military intervention has tipped the scales in favour of the government forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time his intention was to combat the rise of the Islamic State, as Russia has its own history with Islamic fundamentalist rebels. But Russian aims in Syria have always been more complex than it’s declared publicly. One of the key strategic considerations for Russia is the access it has enjoyed under the Assads to a naval base at Tartus. This is Russia’s only naval base in the Mediterranean and an important resupply port.

If Russia were to lose access to Tartus, it would affect its ability to project military force beyond its borders and around the globe. For a former superpower, that’s not something to give up easily. Syria has also long been a Russian ally in a sensitive region, the Middle East, where the contest for power and influence between Sunni and Shia Islam, or Iran and Saudi Arabia, is playing out in a variety of conflicts, from Yemen to Iraq and Syria.

Why isn’t the United States more involved?

President Barack Obama was elected on a mandate to bring an end to U.S. involvement in two costly Middle Eastern wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was reluctant to consider further interventions beyond targeted strikes on militants.

He was drawn into the Libyan war, which didn’t end well from a U.S. perspective, and then drew a red line in Syria at the use of chemical weapons. But when chemical weapons killed civilians, Mr. Obama still declined to order U.S. military intervention. The United States tried to fund some so-called moderate opposition factions, but at great cost and little effect. Its strategic options were complicated by the fractures within the Syrian opposition.

After the Islamic State swept through large swaths of Syria and Iraq in 2014, the United States recognized that anything that might topple Mr. al-Assad could also strengthen the hand of the Islamic State. Now that Russian forces are active on the Syrian battlefield, the United States is reluctant to exacerbate global tensions by an action that could target their forces.

With Donald Trump set to take power in January, his apparently friendly stance toward Russia could allow Mr. Putin a freer hand in Syria.

What is Iran’s role?

Iran has long backed the Assad family, dating back to the reign of the current President’s father. In a country that is majority Sunni, Mr. al-Assad belongs to the Alawite minority, a branch of Shia Islam and therefore more compatible with Shia Iran than the forces of the Sunni Islamic State or other Sunni fundamentalist rebels such as the Jabhat Fateh al-sham.

Iran’s influence in the region is growing as it now plays a key role in combatting the Islamic State in Iraq. Iran also sees as crucial the maintenance of supply lines to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which it views as a force that can counter its enemy, Israel.

Iran initially backed the regime with arms and the fighting capabilities of Hezbollah and some of its own elite Revolutionary Guards who acted as “advisers.” Russia’s intervention has allowed Iran to concentrate its efforts on beating back the Islamic State in Iraq.

In the broader picture, Iran is in a race for regional power and influence with Saudi Arabia, which is believed to provide arms and funding to many of the rebel groups in Syria. Syria could go one way or another, depending on the outcome of the war.

What can the UN do?

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has called for a negotiated political solution to the Syrian conflict that would limit the bloodshed. Although the battle for Aleppo seems to be at an end, the conflict will move to other pockets of rebel-held territory as the war grinds on. Mr. de Mistura has said a power-sharing agreement will be necessary if peace is to be achieved.

Attempts at the UN to broker a ceasefire this month that would protect civilians in Aleppo foundered at the Security Council when China and Russia exercised a veto on a draft ceasefire resolution. The Russian envoy said the council had not been given the necessary time to assess it, traditionally 24 hours. The United States reacted angrily, describing it as a “made-up alibi.”

