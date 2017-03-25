The lavish events to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, the ancestor of today’s European Union, emerged as a display of collective geo-political anxiety as much as a celebration of the region’s remarkable accomplishments.

Under tight security as Rome braced for mass pro– and anti-EU demonstrations, the birthday party was held in a Renaissance palace on Rome’s Campidoglio (Capitoline) hill, where the treaty was signed in 1957 by the union’s six founders: Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The stress faced by the EU was highlighted by the absence of British prime minister Thesesa May who, on Wednesday, is to announce the start of the formal talks to remove Britain from the EU. The exodus of the EU’s second-largest economy and leading liberal voice on trade and competition has undermined confidence in the EU’s ability to forge ever greater unity while raising questions about its sense of purpose.

On a warm, sunny Saturday morning, several leaders took to the stage in the same hall where the Treaty of Rome was signed to praise the EU’s accomplishments – its creation after the Second World War ushered in the longest period of peace in the continent’s history – while not denying its need for reinvention. Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni called the EU a “peaceful superpower” while noting that the region is being battered by employment, growth and immigration crises.

European Council president Donald Tusk, the former prime minister of Poland, said “Europe as a political entity will either be united, or will not be at all.”

Even Pope Francis warned the 27 EU leaders that their union was in trouble. “When a body loses its sense of direction and is no longer able to look ahead, it experiences a regression and, in the long run, risks dying,” he told them Friday at the Vatican.

Ahead of the Rome celebrations, Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, admitted in a BBC interview that “We are not in the best form and shape that we could be in.”

In the late morning, Rome time, the 27 EU leaders signed a declaration that was both bland and optimistic, pledging to keep the common purpose of peace and prosperity intact though admitting in the draft text that the EU “is facing unprecedented challenges, both global and domestic: regional conflicts, terrorism, growing migratory pressure, protectionism and social and economic inequalities.”

It went on to pledge to bring the suddenly diminished EU -- the result of Brexit -- more tightly together: “Europe is our common future ...We are determined to make the EU stronger and more resilient, through even greater unity.”

The divisions in the EU have deepened considerably since the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent deep recession that sent unemployment into double digit levels and triggered the bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal and the rescue of Spain’s banks.

Nine years after the start of the crisis, the Mediterranean countries, especially Greece, feel punished by the German-backed demands for harsh austerity measures. Greece and Italy feel they are unfairly bearing the brunt of the refugee and migrant crisis.

An east-west divide has also emerged. Poland has complained about suggestions made by German chancellor Angela Merkel and Mr. Juncker that they might find salvation by embracing a “multi-speed union,” in which various countries would seek economic and political unity with one another at different speeds. Polish government officials complained that a multi-speed Europe would leave some of the poorer EU countries, such as those in eastern Europe, marginalized while the core, led by Germany, would forge stronger alliances.

In the end, the EU leaders sought a middle ground in their declaration, saying that countries could proceed at “different paces” while “moving in the same direction.”

In the afternoon, Rome was set to see as many as seven mass demonstrations and marches, many of them pro-EU, but some anti-EU. One of the anti-EU marches will include the right wing Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), which argues that the EU and the common currency benefits only one country – Germany.

Another march is to be led by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who is in Rome to launch the manifesto of his new pro-EU movement, Diem25, which he says may evolve into a political party that seeks election. On Friday, Mr. Varoufakis used a press conference in Rome to warn that the “The idea of Europe is in retreat and the EU is in an advanced state of disintegration.”

Report Typo/Error