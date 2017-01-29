Thousands gathered at airports at major U.S. cities to denounce a ban on accepting Syrian refugees and travellers from six other Muslim-majority nations.
More than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to protest President Trump's order restricting immigration to the U.S.
(Genna Martin/Associated Press)
Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
(Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images)
A protester faces police at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
(Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)
Flight attendants walk past protesters at Washington Dulles International Airport.
(Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters gather at JFK International Airport against Donald Trump's executive order.
(Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)
A woman holds a sign encouraging presidential impeachment at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)
Protesters are surrounded by police at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
(Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)
Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after more than a dozen people were detained including green card holders.
(Chris Sweda/Associated Press)
More than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airpor to protest.
(Genna Martin/Associated Press)