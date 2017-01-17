Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen at a gift shop in central Moscow on January 16, 2017. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. politics

Putin says outgoing U.S. administration trying to undermine Trump Add to ...

MOSCOW — The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the outgoing U.S. administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations.

Putin, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, described a dossier on Trump as part of efforts by President Barack Obama’s administration to “undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect” despite his “convincing” victory.

He said some now want to “stage a Maidan in Washington,” in reference to the alleged U.S. role in organizing protests in the main square of the Ukrainian capital, which chased the nation’s Russia-friendly president from power in 2014.

Asked about a dossier alleging Trump’s sexual activities at a Moscow hotel, Putin dismissed it as “fake” and charged that people who ordered it are “worse than prostitutes.” Trump has rejected the allegations as “fake news” and “phoney stuff.”

