Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sept. 22, 2016. (Reuters/Ivan Sekretarev)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sept. 22, 2016. (Reuters/Ivan Sekretarev)

Putin suspends nuclear deal with United States Add to ...

MOSCOW — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

President Vladimir Putin has suspended a Russia-U.S. deal on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium.

A decree Putin issued Monday cited “unfriendly actions” and the United States’ inability to fulfil its obligations under the 2000 deal as reasons for the move.

Under the agreement, Russia and the U.S. each were to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium, enough material for about 17,000 nuclear warheads.

Explainer: A-bombs vs. H-bombs: What’s the difference?

Opinion: Plutonium plus tedium risks pandemonium

When it was signed, the deal was touted as an example of successful U.S.-Russian co-operation on nuclear non-proliferation. However, Putin has accused the U.S. of failing to meet its end of the deal.

Construction of a U.S. plant where weapons-grade plutonium would be turned into commercial nuclear reactor fuel has been years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

North Korea holds mass rally to celebrate nuclear test (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog