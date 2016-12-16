Worlds collided peacefully in the covered market that was Aleppo’s beating heart for centuries as trade routes linking Europe, Asia and Africa met in the Souq al-Madina, a warren of shops and narrow alleyways that made Syria’s largest city rich and vibrant.

In recent years, the caravans of the Silk Road had been displaced by local shoppers and tourists attracted by the frenetic energy under the vaulted arches of the market as it snaked for 13-kilometres through the ancient city.

The memories of cheerful gatherings at cafés in the souq and lingering clouds of smoke from shisha pipes are all that’s left of a city that was formed at the crossroads of great civilizations but has now been ravaged by years of war, its people scattered and feeling abandoned by a world that failed to protect them.

“It was a warm, welcoming city, where you could spend your summers in peace. It was one of the world’s oldest cities,” remembers Bakri Azzin, a 28-year-old who spent his entire life in Aleppo before fleeing three months ago. “Now it’s gone.”

Like many of the thousands displaced by fighting, he reminisced about the sights and sounds of the city’s market, heartbroken that he might never see it again.

During the day, shopkeepers loudly peddled their goods and motorbikes swerved around stubborn donkeys hauling heavy loads. At night, the smell of spices lingered in the air as the city’s residents and workers rushed to their favourite butcher or carried away bolts of fabric. Shops selling everything from the city’s well-known soap to jewellery had been in the same families for generations.

Outside the sprawling market, old men often played backgammon and snacked on fresh pistachios. This was the cosmopolitan Aleppo of only a few years ago locals remember, a city of more than 2 million that was shaped by every major empire since the Romans and thrived through centuries of relative peace and stability.

The city’s souq, parts of which were at least 500 years old, has been damaged in fighting between government forces and rebels since Aleppo became a violent battleground in 2012. Large parts of the market, classified by UNESCO as a world heritage site, are feared lost.

Mr. Azzin spoke to The Globe and Mail from Turkey where he’s begun planning for a life away from Syria and his home in Aleppo. There’s pain in his voice as he talks about walking the city’s narrow streets with his friends, taking dips in the municipal pools where he learned to swim and, most of all, a rich culinary scene with hundreds of restaurants that could satisfy any need.

“Aleppo was a city that didn’t sleep. I’ve never seen it anywhere else, whenever you wanted to go out, you could always find a restaurant that was open. The city never closed,” he said.

Centuries of trade had made Aleppo a welcoming place, where helping strangers was considered a duty, according to Mr. Azzin. If you got lost, you could knock on a door and get helpful directions.

That’s all gone today. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble by savage urban warfare. Apartment blocks and markets in a city that is more than 7,000 years old have been shattered by artillery fire from Syrian government troops and Russian air strikes.

The fierce combat between troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a wide array of rebels is at odds with the city’s long history. Prior to the fighting, Aleppo had long been a meeting point, bridging the seas with the deserts, as well as joining together Christians, Muslims and Jews.

“Until 2012, Aleppo was distinguished by its peaceful character. For 500 years, whatever their origin, its inhabitants had lived together relatively harmoniously,” wrote British historian Philip Mansel in a 2016 book on the city.

As residents of the city’s besieged eastern neighbourhoods scramble to escape, locals like Mr. Azzin want outsiders to understand what the world didn’t save.

Tania Frangié’s father, Georges, and her mother, Jacqueline, met in Aleppo more than 40 years ago. After getting married, the couple moved to Montreal and opened a restaurant near the city’s Jean-Talon Market. They named it after the home they had just left. The restaurant Alep, the French name for the Syrian city, is still decorated and inspired by Aleppo.

“There was a joie de vivre in Aleppo, there was constant excitement,” Ms. Frangié says of a city that has always loomed large in her life. “The best was the people, they were so warm and welcoming.

“The biggest part of Aleppo that I remember was the harmony. The guy on the corner of the street selling sandwiches, his neighbour selling music, there was a marvellous energy everywhere,” she said.

When her father returned from a trip to his hometown in 2000, she says he could barely contain his joy about how much the city had changed. Money was pouring in and new districts were going up, while UNESCO’s attention had helped propel conservation efforts in the old city.

“He was just so impressed at how modern it had become,” she said. “It was just one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Like Mr. Azzin, she says the city’s food scene was superb. Along with fresh nuts everywhere, falafel sandwiches were piled high on restaurant counters and no hot day was complete without the sight of families walking with ice-cream cones. Even the city’s swimming pools had food vendors who catered to swimmers, she said.

Len Davis, an American filmmaker based out of Seattle, visited Aleppo during the same time as Mr. Frangié was there. While he knew nothing about the city before visiting, he says he was struck by its international feeling. He walked around for days shooting videos of Aleppo and its inhabitants.

“While exploring the old town, I stumbled into a poster on a wall with an invitation to a photography exhibit. We went. There was a symphony playing in an open-air atrium, we learned that this was the first photography exhibit of its kind in Syria, this was a group of artists pushing the boundaries of what was acceptable at the time,” he said.

Drinking in the shadow of the city’s centuries-old citadel, he later met a gay artist lobbying the government for more liberal acceptance in the art scene. “It was a capital of creative thought as I understood it,” he added.

Prior to the outbreak of the civil war, Mr. Azzin says his dream was to leave Aleppo and go to Germany to study engineering. After four years of running from falling bombs, he says he’d like nothing more than to return to the home he once knew.

“I miss the streets of Aleppo. It’s difficult to know I can’t go back. When you know you aren’t allowed back, you start missing everything. I miss the small streets in the old city. I miss the people,” he said.

