Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A snow-covered Black Angus cow sits on a ranch in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Dec. 30, 2004. (J.P. Moczulski/CP)
A snow-covered Black Angus cow sits on a ranch in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Dec. 30, 2004. (J.P. Moczulski/CP)

Runaway cow leads police on wild chase in New York City Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A cow that apparently escaped from a slaughterhouse has led police on a wild chase through New York City streets.

Police corralled the animal in a backyard in Jamaica, Queens, after a chase that lasted more than an hour.

Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull or steer trotting through a residential neighbourhood with several tranquilizer darts stuck in its hide.

NYPD chases runaway cow through NYC streets (The Associated Press)

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the cow causing any injuries during the chase, though it did rip the door off a car.

WABC reported that Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, has offered a home for the wayward beast.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular