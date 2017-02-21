Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A snow-covered Black Angus cow sits on a ranch in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Dec. 30, 2004. (J.P. Moczulski/CP)
A snow-covered Black Angus cow sits on a ranch in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Dec. 30, 2004. (J.P. Moczulski/CP)

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse and led police on a wild chase through New York City streets has died.

Police corralled the bull in a backyard Tuesday after a two-hour chase that continued even after the bull’s hide was studded with tranquilizer darts.

A spokeswoman for Animal Care Centers of New York City says the bull died en route to one of the agency’s facilities.

NYPD chases runaway cow through NYC streets (The Associated Press)

Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull trotting through a residential neighbourhood.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the bull causing any injuries during the chase, though it ripped the door off a car.

