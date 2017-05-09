



What Victory Day means to Russians

The Soviet Union is estimated to have lost 26 million people in the Second World War, including eight million soldiers. Russia celebrates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany every May 9 to honour those who fought and died for their country. The immense suffering during the war contributes to Victory Day’s status as Russia’s most important secular holiday.

About 10,000 soldiers participated in Monday’s parade in Red Square, standing rigidly as Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reviewed them while standing in an open-top limousine, then marching out to make way for a display of military vehicles ranging from armoured cars to lumbering Topol ICBM launchers.

YURI KOCHETKOV/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

YURI KOCHETKOV/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

YURI KOCHETKOV/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Smaller parades were held in cities across Russia, in Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula, which Russia annexed three years ago, as well as at Russia’s Hmeimim air base in Syria.

People watch tanks of pro-Russian rebels parading in the center of Donetsk during the Victory Day parade on May 9, 2017. More than 10,000 people waving Russian flags and carrying portraits of Stalin watched tanks roll through Ukraine’s de facto rebel capital. ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Moldovan President Igor Dodon was the only foreign dignitary to attend the Moscow parade. In prior years, leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping had attended.





What was different this year

The Red Square Victory Day parade is a highly ritualized display and marked changes in its order are unusual, but there were two worth noting on Tuesday.

One was the first public showing of Tor and Pantsir mobile surface-to-air missiles that have been adapted for use in Russia’s Arctic forces, their white-and-black winter camouflage standing out amid the olive drab of other war machines.

A Pantsir-SA air defence system, Arctic edition, rides through Red Square during Tuesday’s parade. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The other was the cancellation of the air show over Red Square that traditionally concludes the observance. Thick clouds and low visibility blocked most warplanes and helicopters from the flyover.

For years, authorities have tried to ensure clear skies for the Moscow parade by conducting cloud-seeding. On Monday, the Defence Ministry said the cloud-seeding planes would be deployed for this year’s parade, but there was snow in Moscow Monday and it was unclear if they were sent into action.





What Putin said

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu walk on Red Square after the Victory Day military parade. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Lessons of the past war remind us to be vigilant, and the Armed Forces of Russia are capable of repelling any potential aggression. But for an effective battle with terrorism, extremism, neo-Nazism and other threats the whole international community needs to be consolidated. … We are open for such co-operation.

... The Russian soldier today, as in all times, showing courage and heroism, is ready for any feat, for any sacrifice for the sake of his motherland and people.





