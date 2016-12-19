Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to Russian news agencies on Monday that the Russian ambassador to Ankara, Andrey Karlov, had been gunned down in an attack and hospitalized.

Zakharova said Moscow was in touch with Turkish authorities about the attack.

“Today, during a public event, an unknown person opened fire chaotically,” Zakharova was cited as saying. “As a result, Andrey Karlov, the ambassador to Turkey, received a gunshot wound.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency that President Vladimir Putin had been told about the attack and would be studying a report from the intelligence services and foreign ministry on the incident.

