More than 50 people have been killed and 300 wounded following a suspected Syrian government chemical attack in northwest Idlib province.
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun.
(Mohamed al-Bakour/AFP/Getty Images)
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.
(Ammar Abdullah/Reuters)
A Syrian doctor treats a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.
(Edlib Media Center/Associated Press)
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun.
(Mohamed al-Bakour/AFP/Getty Images)
A Syrian child receives treatment at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun.
(Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images)
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun.
(Mohamed al-Bakour/AFP/Getty Images)
Syrian children receive treatment at a small hospital in the town of Maaret al-Noman following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun.
(Mohamed al-Bakour/AFP/Getty Images)
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments.
(Ammar Abdullah/Reuters)
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask.
(Ammar Abdullah/Reuters)