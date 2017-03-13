Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will seek another referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, arguing that Scotland must choose whether it wants to be part of post-Brexit Britain, or seek its own relationship with the European Union.

Ms. Sturgeon’s speech came at the start of a week during which Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is expected to push a bill through the House of Commons in London that will trigger the two-year process to take the Britain out of the EU, following last year’s shocking U.K.-wide vote in favour of Brexit.

While the U.K. voted narrowly in favour of Brexit, Scotland voted by a wide margin – 62 per cent to 38 per cent – in favour of remaining part of the EU.

“It is not just our relationship with Europe that is at stake,” Ms. Sturgeon said in a speech in Edinburgh. “What is at stake is the kind of country we will become.”

Ms. Sturgeon said Scotland’s second independence referendum must happen as soon as voters have clarity on the terms of Brexit, but before the U.K. formally leaves the EU, suggesting a poll some time between the summer of 2018 and spring of 2019.

In the last referendum on Scottish independence, held in September 2014, 55 per cent of Scots voted in favour of remaining part of the U.K.

But Ms. Sturgeon argued Monday that the U.K.’s vote to leave Europe represented a “material change” from the circumstances Scots had voted under in 2014.

She said she had sought to get Ms. May to take Scotland’s interests into account during Brexit negotiations with the rest of the EU. Those attempts had failed, she said, as Ms. May’s government moved towards a “hard Brexit” that included leaving the single market and refusing to compromise on issues like the free movement of labour.

“I cannot pretend to the Scottish people that a compromise agreement looks remotely likely,” Ms. Sturgeon said.

“Whatever path we take, it should be decided by us, not for us.”

Report Typo/Error