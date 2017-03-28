Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on March 28, 2017. (ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.K. rejects Scotland’s bid for new independence referendum Add to ...

LONDON — Reuters

The British government said on Tuesday it would not be entering into negotiations on the Scottish government’s proposal to hold a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019.

It was reacting to a vote in the Scottish parliament earlier backing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s bid for an independence vote.

“It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like,” it added.

More to come.

