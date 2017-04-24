Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)
Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News guest are “100% false and a complete fabrication.”

Debbie Schlussel tells Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station KFAQ that Hannity repeatedly asked her to come to his hotel with him during a book signing event and a broadcast of his show in Detroit. She says Hannity called her after the show and yelled at her. She says “it was made clear to me that I didn’t go back to his hotel with him.”

Hannity responded to the New York Daily News in a statement. He says Schlussel has been lying about him for over a decade “in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch” his reputation.

Schlussel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Hannity’s statement.

Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly over sex harassment claims (Reuters)
 

