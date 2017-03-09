Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Special police forces walk in the main train station in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on March 9, 2017 after several people have been injured in an attack with an axe. (David Young/AP)
Five injured in axe attack at German train station; one arrested

BERLIN — The Associated Press

A man was arrested after injuring five people with an axe at Duesseldorf’s main train station late Thursday, police said, correcting earlier police reports of two arrests.

A spokeswoman for Duesseldorf police Anja Kynast told The Associated Press that the man arrested was also injured. She was unable to say how serious any of the injuries were.

Earlier, a spokesman for federal police, who are usually in charge of policing train stations, had said two people were arrested and further attackers might be on the run.

Kynast says officers are searching the station and its surroundings, but that they do not have concrete information about further attackers at this stage.

