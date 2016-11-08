Global markets gyrated sharply Tuesday night, underscoring the tight race to the finish of the U.S. presidential election.

The Canadian dollar was down a full cent after an apparent early lead by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton gave way to gains by Republican challenger Donald Trump in several key states. Asian stock markets sold off heavily amid the uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures indexes plunged through the evening and crude oil extended its recent slide, falling more than $1 a barrel to about $43.50 (U.S.) as investors moved cautiously while votes were tallied.

The U.S. Treasury market rallied late Tuesday as investors looked to government bonds as a safe haven and gold prices climbed.

While Americans were casting their votes on Tuesday, financial markets were expecting – and had largely priced in – a scenario that would see Ms. Clinton become president, the Democrats take control of the Senate and the Republicans hold the House of Representatives.

That scenario was the one “generally favourable to markets, based on historic performance,” said Norman Levine, managing director of Toronto-based fund company Portfolio Management Corp.

As the night edged on, a reaction to the prospect of a Trump victory could be seen in Asia’s equity trading as well as currency and commodity markets, said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investments. “If this ends up a Trump victory I expect U.S. and Canadian markets will sell off [Wednesday].” Should Ms. Clinton win, “Markets would breathe a sigh of relief,” he added.

The election’s impact on markets through the rest of the year depends greatly on which candidate is victorious, said François Bourdon, chief investment solutions officer at Fiera Capital.

Ms. Clinton represents the status quo, Mr. Bourdon said, with the Canadian dollar poised to benefit, interest rates set to climb and a 5 to 6 per cent climb likely in the stock market through to the end of the year. But a tight victory for Mr. Trump would likely bring on a 5 to 10 per cent decline for stock markets in North America, he said.

While markets have historically favoured Republican candidates, strategists generally agreed that a win for Mr. Trump would introduce lingering uncertainty in global markets.

“If I could contrast the two, status quo is Clinton – good for markets. Uncertainty is Trump – bad for markets,” Mr. Bourdon said.

A narrow Clinton victory could be greeted by Mr. Trump and the Republicans with calls for vote recounts and court challenges. Dennis Mitchell, senior vice-president of Sprott Asset Management, said a slim Democratic win “would cast a pall over the Clinton presidency” and equity markets would sell off.

There was little change overall to Canadian stocks ahead of polls closing on Tuesday, even as global equity markets largely posted gains. The S&P/TSX composite index ticked up just 0.03 per cent, or 4.39 points, after a day of relatively muted trading.

Currency and bond markets had been expected to be largely unchanged by U.S. election results that aligned with the expectation that Ms. Clinton would win. Mr. Mitchell said there may be a short-term rally in the Canadian dollar in that case, “because we’ve seen in recent weeks that the Canadian dollar is part of the risk-on trade, while the U.S. dollar has rallied when it is been perceived as a safe haven.”

An outcome that was materially different from what was expected ahead of the vote – a narrow Clinton victory, a Democrat landslide or a Trump upset – was expected to have a negative impact on equities.

“A Trump victory would be certain to surprise markets and generate a global uncertainty shock,” said a report late Tuesday from Paris-based bank Société Générale.

In one of many breaches with tradition during the election campaign, Mr. Trump accused the U.S. Federal Reserve and chairperson Janet Yellin of keeping interest rates low for political reasons, a charge that Ms. Yellin emphatically denied.

While a win for Ms. Clinton would likely calm markets, there would still be some lingering questions on her approach to free trade, banking regulations and pharmaceutical prices.

“Clinton may appear a better known entity when it comes to trade policy, but she has in the past spoken out against NAFTA and does not see the Trans Pacific Partnership as a good deal. As such, we consider it unlikely that a Clinton presidency would deliver a boost to free trade,” said Société Générale in its report.

