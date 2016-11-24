Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Suicide truck bomb kills more than 80 in Iraq Add to ...

BAGHDAD — Reuters

Published

Last updated

A suicide truck bomb killed more than 80 people, most of them Iranian Shi’ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State (IS), the ultra hardline Sunni militant group that considers all Shi’ites to be apostates, claimed responsibility the attack in an online statement.

The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century AD, the medical sources said.

The gas station has a restaurant in its premises that is popular with travelers. Five pilgrim buses were torched by the force of the blast from the explosives-laden truck, a police official said.

Islamic State has intensified attacks over the past month in areas out of its control in efforts to weaken a U.S.-backed military offensive launched on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, the last major city under IS control in Iraq.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Mosul families flee as army expands eastern foothold (Reuters)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog