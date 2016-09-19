Syria’s military on Monday declared the seven-day initial period for a ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia over, without indicating whether the truce would reinstated.

It said in a statement that “terrorist groups,” a term the Syrian government uses to refer to all insurgents fighting against it, had failed to commit to any of the provisions of the deal, and had used the ceasefire to rearm while violating it 300 times.

Russia and rebels cast doubt over Syria ceasefire (Reuters)

Each side has accused the other of violating the truce, which appears to be in tatters, a week after taking effect.

Related: Syria’s ceasefire ‘holding but fragile’: What we know so far

Related: Syria remains fractured as conflict rages unabated

Read more: How Turkey’s push into Syria is shaking the Middle East’s web of alliances

Syria’s week-long cease-fire failed to lead to aid deliveries to the besieged rebel-held part of the northern city of Aleppo, a key point in the truce agreement.

The uncertainty over the ceasefire cast doubts on a U.S.-Russian plan to set up a co-ordination centre that would plan strikes against militants in the country.

The two sides, which brokered the truce earlier this month, had said that if it holds for seven days, it would be followed by the establishment of a Joint Implementation Center for both countries to co-ordinate the targeting of Islamic State and al-Qaida-linked militants.

The ceasefire is holding but fragile, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said earlier on Monday.

“The basic ceasefire is holding but (is) fragile,” Kerry said in New York. “We’re waiting to get the full download from our team that is meeting now with the Russians in Geneva.”

He said humanitarian assistance should reach eight locations on Monday, a key part of the ceasefire negotiated between him and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov more than a week ago.

But as violations mount, a senior Syrian opposition official declared the cease-fire “clinically dead,” adding that government forces have violated the truce all over the country.

For its part, the Syrian army, which endorsed the U.S.-Russia deal, had said in a statement that the ceasefire would end at midnight Sunday. There have been remarks from the Syrian military in Damascus that the truce might be extended by 72 hours.

A Syrian activist group said 92 people have been killed in Syria since the start of the ceasefire. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 29 children and teenagers were among those killed, as well as 17 women.

The figure does not include dozens of Syrian soldiers and Islamic State militants killed in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, the Observatory said Monday.

On Sunday, rebel-held parts of Aleppo were targeted in aerial attacks for the first time since the truce went into effect, leaving a woman dead and several people wounded, according to opposition activists. A helicopter attack on the southern village of Dael killed at least eight people, activists said.

The opposition blamed government warplanes.

Also Monday, the opposition reported 254 violations by government forces and their allies since the truce started on Sept. 12. Syrian state media said there were 32 violations by rebels on Sunday alone.

George Sabra, of the opposition High Negotiations Committee, told The Associated Press that the truce has been repeatedly violated and did not succeed in its main objective — opening roads for aid to enter besieged rebel-held areas.

“Hundreds of thousands of people in Aleppo are waiting for this truce to allow aid to enter the city,” he said, adding that there are aid trucks still waiting on the Turkey-Syria border. “I believe that the truce is clinically dead.”

Meanwhile, Syrian state TV reported that government warplanes attacked positions of the Islamic State group in eastern Deir el-Zour province on Monday. The station said the airstrikes targeted IS positions in areas such as the Tharda Mountain, which overlooks the airport of the city of Deir el-Zour.

The areas hit are close to Syrian army positions that were targeted on Saturday by the U.S.-led coalition. Australian, British and Danish warplanes were involved in that attack on Syrian army positions.

Russia’s military has said that it was told by the Syrian army that at least 62 Syrian soldiers were killed in the Deir el-Zour air raid and more than 100 wounded. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a different death toll, saying 90 troops were killed in the strikes.

Syria and Russia blasted Washington over the attack.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that “American” warplanes repeatedly attacked Syrian army positions the previous afternoon. It said the airstrikes were “on purpose and planned in advance,” and killed dozens of Syrian soldiers.

Syrian state TV is quoting President Bashar Assad as saying that the U.S. airstrike was meant to support the Islamic State group.

Assad described the attack that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour as a “blatant American aggression.”

Britain’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that it participated in a coalition airstrike over the weekend that killed dozens of Syrian troops — even as it stressed it would never intentionally target Syria military units.

The U.S. military has said it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group on Saturday.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new push by Turkish forces and Syrian rebels aimed at capturing a town held by the Islamic State group.

Erdogan said the Syrian opposition forces, backed by Turkish troops and tanks, are determined to advance toward al-Bab to clear the region of terror threats. The offensive, he said, will last until the area “is no longer a threat” to Turkey.

Last month, Turkey for the first time sent tanks across the border into Syria to help rebels clear territory of IS militants and to contain the expansion of a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Report Typo/Error