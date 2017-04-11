Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A still image from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo's Al Sukari on Sept. 6, 2016, shows a boy inside a hospital after a suspected chlorine gas attack in Syria. (REUTERS TV/REUTERS)
ANKARA, Turkey — The Associated Press

Turkey’s health minister says test results conducted on victims of a chemical attack in northern Syria confirm that sarin gas was used.

Recep Akdag said Tuesday that blood and urine samples taken from the victims confirmed that they were subjected to the nerve agent. His comments were reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkey last week conducted autopsies on three victims of the gas attack who were brought from Syria.

Officials from the World Health Organization and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons participated in the autopsies.

