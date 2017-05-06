Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Texas state flag is battered by high wind and heavy snow on Dec. 27, 2015, in Lubbock, Texas. (JOHN WEAST/GETTY IMAGES)
Meredith Hoffman

AUSTIN, Texas — The Associated Press

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples.

That’s the potential effect of a bill set for passage Saturday in the state House.

Five other states have approved similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds.

But Texas’ rule extends to state-funded agencies. Only South Dakota’s is similar.

Republican sponsors say Texas’ bill supports the religious freedom of adoption agencies and foster care providers. Opponents argue it robs children of stable homes while funding discrimination with taxpayer dollars.

It also lets child welfare organizations send LGBT kids to “conversion therapy” while denying them contraception and abortions.

