The Istanbul nightclub attack: The latest updates and what we know

What we know so far:
- An attacker armed with a long-barreled weapon opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district early Sunday morning
- 39 people are dead, and 40 others are wounded
- Three of the wounded remain in critical condition
- Istanbul’s governor Vasip Sahn described the incident as a terror attack
- Authorities are searching for the gunman
- The private Dogan news agency said Sunday the dead included a victim from Canada.
- Victims included at least seven Saudi nationals and four Iraqis, two Indians, two Tunisians and one each from Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Belgium.
- CCTV footage showed that the assailant in a nightclub shooting in Istanbul wore a Santa Claus hat for part of the attack. Turkey’s prime minister denied these news reports. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters Sunday: “There is no truth to this. He is an armed terrorist as we know it.”
Recent attacks aimed at Turkey
Oct. 10, 2015: Suicide bombers hit a lunchtime peace rally in Ankara, killing about 100 people. No one has claimed responsibility.
Jan. 12, 2016: A suicide bomber blew himself up and killed 10 tourists, all foreigners, in an attack in Istanbul’s central historic district.
Feb. 17, 2016: A blast in Ankara hit a convoy of buses filled with soldiers at a traffic light, killing 28 and wounding more than 60.
March 13, 2016: A car rigged with explosives blew up in a public square in Ankara, killing more than 30. A Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility.
March 19, 2016: A suicide bomber struck a main avenue in Istanbul, killing at least four, including two Americans. Turkey said ISIS carried out the attack.
June 7, 2016: A car bomb destroyed a police vehicle near an Istanbul tourist district, killing 11 people and wounding dozens.
June 28, 2016: Three suicide attackers killed 45 people and wounded dozens more at Istanbul’s main airport.
Dec. 10, 2016: A double bombing in Istanbul outside a soccer stadium killed at least 38 people and wounded 136.
Dec. 19, 2016: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated by a gunman at an art exhibit in Ankara.
– The New York Times