The Istanbul nightclub attack: The latest updates and what we know

An attacker armed with a long-barreled weapon opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district early Sunday morning

Three of the wounded remain in critical condition

Istanbul’s governor Vasip Sahn described the incident as a terror attack

Authorities are searching for the gunman

The private Dogan news agency said Sunday the dead included a victim from Canada.

Victims included at least seven Saudi nationals and four Iraqis, two Indians, two Tunisians and one each from Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Belgium.

CCTV footage showed that the assailant in a nightclub shooting in Istanbul wore a Santa Claus hat for part of the attack. Turkey’s prime minister denied these news reports. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters Sunday: “There is no truth to this. He is an armed terrorist as we know it.”

Recent attacks aimed at Turkey

Oct. 10, 2015: Suicide bombers hit a lunchtime peace rally in Ankara, killing about 100 people. No one has claimed responsibility.

Jan. 12, 2016: A suicide bomber blew himself up and killed 10 tourists, all foreigners, in an attack in Istanbul’s central historic district.

Feb. 17, 2016: A blast in Ankara hit a convoy of buses filled with soldiers at a traffic light, killing 28 and wounding more than 60.

March 13, 2016: A car rigged with explosives blew up in a public square in Ankara, killing more than 30. A Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility.

March 19, 2016: A suicide bomber struck a main avenue in Istanbul, killing at least four, including two Americans. Turkey said ISIS carried out the attack.

June 7, 2016: A car bomb destroyed a police vehicle near an Istanbul tourist district, killing 11 people and wounding dozens.

June 28, 2016: Three suicide attackers killed 45 people and wounded dozens more at Istanbul’s main airport.

Dec. 10, 2016: A double bombing in Istanbul outside a soccer stadium killed at least 38 people and wounded 136.

Dec. 19, 2016: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated by a gunman at an art exhibit in Ankara.

