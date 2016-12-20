Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip bid farewell to Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia de Santos following their state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 3, 2016. (STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip bid farewell to Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia de Santos following their state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 3, 2016. (STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)

LONDON — Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II will step down as patron from a number of British organizations in the coming months after she turned 90 in April, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

Her patronage of charities such as the NSPCC, Save the Children and Barnardo’s, as well as sporting groups like the Lawn Tennis Association and the Rugby Football Union, will be passed onto other members of the royal family in due course.

“Her Majesty will continue to serve as Patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family,” the statement said.

Elizabeth is the world’s longest-reigning living monarch.

