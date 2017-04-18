Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech on April 6, 2017 in Nottingham, England. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech on April 6, 2017 in Nottingham, England. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Theresa May calls surprise election as U.K. heads into Brexit negotiations Add to ...

ELIZABETH PIPER and KYLIE MacLELLAN

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London.

Sterling rose against the dollar after May made the surprise announcement outside her Downing Street office.

“I have just chaired a meeting of the cabinet where we agreed that the government should call a General Election to be held on the 8th of June,” May said.

More to come

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular