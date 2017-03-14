Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would notify parliament later this month when she has triggered Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty to begin the formal Brexit process.

Legislation giving May the power to trigger divorce talks was passed by parliament late on Monday.

“I will return to this house before the end of this month to notify when I have formally triggered Article 50 and begun the process through which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union,” she told parliament.

