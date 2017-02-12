Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thousands of Mexicans take part in an anti-Trump march in Mexico City, on February 12, 2017. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
Thousands of Mexicans take part in an anti-Trump march in Mexico City, on February 12, 2017. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

The Associated Press

About 20,000 people have staged a march through Mexico City demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Many marchers dressed in white, and carried Mexican flags, as a sign of unity and the non-political nature of the march.

One of the banners read: “Gracias, Trump, for unifying Mexico!”

The marchers were protesting Trump’s plans for a border wall and increased deportations of migrants. Trump has also pressured U.S. firms to provide jobs in the United States, not Mexico.

Mexican have called for unity in facing the challenge, but the march featured almost as many banners criticizing President Enrique Pena Nieto as Trump.

Smaller marches were held in other Mexican cities on Sunday.

